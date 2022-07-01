← Company Directory
Parachute Health
Parachute Health Salaries

Parachute Health's salary ranges from $66,300 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $237,180 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Parachute Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$66.3K
Product Manager
$203K
Software Engineer
$237K
Software Engineering Manager
$216K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Parachute Health is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $237,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Parachute Health is $209,461.

