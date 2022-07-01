Pangaea is on a mission to connect consumers around the world with brands they love. We believe that what you buy is an expression of who you are. By empowering brands to reach a global scale, we’re building a smaller, more expressive world. We collect and analyze consumer purchase and behavioral data to create premium, international-first brands for the world’s fastest growing e-commerce markets. Our brands are built on a proprietary internationalization platform with competencies across warehousing/logistics, globally distributed performance creative, compliance and payments. Since our launch in 2018, we’ve sold our products in 100 different countries. We have grown to over 100 employees and contractors across several locations in the world. Backed by Google’s AI Gradient Ventures, we’re a rapidly growing startup poised to become a leader in the Direct to Consumer industry.