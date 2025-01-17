← Company Directory
PandaDoc
PandaDoc UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Poland at PandaDoc ranges from PLN 87.4K to PLN 125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PandaDoc's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 100K - PLN 117K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 87.4KPLN 100KPLN 117KPLN 125K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at PandaDoc?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at PandaDoc in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 124,664. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PandaDoc for the UX Researcher role in Poland is PLN 87,371.

