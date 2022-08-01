← Company Directory
Panda Restaurant Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Panda Restaurant Group Salaries

Panda Restaurant Group's salary ranges from $16,621 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in China at the low-end to $112,700 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Panda Restaurant Group. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Administrative Assistant
$50.3K
Business Analyst
$16.6K
Customer Service
$67.5K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
Project Manager
$89.4K
Sales
$31K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Panda Restaurant Group is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Panda Restaurant Group is $58,875.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Panda Restaurant Group

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources