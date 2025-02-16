All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Panasonic ranges from $97.6K per year for L1 to $168K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Panasonic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$97.6K
$92.5K
$62
$5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$130K
$119K
$0
$10.7K
L4
$168K
$155K
$0
$13K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
