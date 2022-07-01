← Company Directory
Paddle
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Paddle Salaries

Paddle's salary ranges from $57,201 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Sweden at the low-end to $127,223 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paddle. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $119K
Marketing Operations
$57.2K
Product Manager
$85.5K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Recruiter
$91.9K
Sales Engineer
$93.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$127K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paddle is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,223. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paddle is $92,658.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Paddle

Related Companies

  • FundApps
  • Starling Bank
  • Streetbees
  • QuantumBlack
  • Soldo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources