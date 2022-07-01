Paddle offers SaaS companies a completely different approach to their payments infrastructure. Instead of assembling and maintaining a complex stack of payments-related apps and services, we’re a Merchant of Record for our customers, taking away 100% of the pain of payments fragmentation. It’s faster, safer, cheaper, and, above all, way better.We have over 230+ talented employees serving over 3000 software sellers in 245 territories globally. Backed by investors including FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North, Paddle aims to define the next wave of B2B SaaS leaders.