← Company Directory
Paddle
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Paddle that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Paddle offers SaaS companies a completely different approach to their payments infrastructure. Instead of assembling and maintaining a complex stack of payments-related apps and services, we’re a Merchant of Record for our customers, taking away 100% of the pain of payments fragmentation. It’s faster, safer, cheaper, and, above all, way better.We have over 230+ talented employees serving over 3000 software sellers in 245 territories globally. Backed by investors including FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North, Paddle aims to define the next wave of B2B SaaS leaders.

    paddle.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Paddle

    Related Companies

    • FundApps
    • Starling Bank
    • Streetbees
    • QuantumBlack
    • Soldo
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources