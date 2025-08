Pactum is an AI-based system that automates personalized commercial negotiations for global companies. It saves time and adds value for both parties by aligning their values and implementing best-practice negotiation strategies through an easy-to-use chat interface. The company is based in Mountain View and Estonia, backed by founders of Skype and TransferWise, and built by luminaries from Skype, Starship Technologies, and the Government of Estonia’s e-Residency program.