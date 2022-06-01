← Company Directory
Packsize
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Packsize that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Packsize International is the award-winning supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Packsize introduced On Demand Packaging® in 2002. Today, as a multinational manufacturer of advanced packaging systems and automated packaging machine technology, Packsize B2B customers receive a tailored pre-configured packaging system and optimized workflow designed to deliver the scalable performance and reliability needed for highly efficient packaging environments. Our corrugated machine systems, proprietary software, workflow design solutions, and services deliver Right-sized Packaging on Demand®. Packsize customers increase B2C engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty while improving their supply chain and sustainability requirements.Packsize Right-sized Packaging on Demand® solves both the rising price of paper and demand dilemmas that prompt unsustainable shipping practices. The right-sized box has become the preferred choice by reducing the consumption of corrugated and waste through the ability to size the shipping container to the product order.

    http://www.packsize.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    510
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Packsize

    Related Companies

    • Bloomberg
    • BCG
    • McKinsey
    • Mozilla
    • Proofpoint
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources