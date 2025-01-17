← Company Directory
OYO
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

OYO Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at OYO ranges from ₹6.84M per year for 4b to ₹14.19M per year for 5a. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹8.51M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OYO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager
4a
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Engineering Manager
4b
₹6.84M
₹6.36M
₹0
₹482K
Director
5a
₹14.19M
₹7.42M
₹5.26M
₹1.5M
AVP
5b
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at OYO?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at OYO in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹25,061,118. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OYO for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹8,488,601.

