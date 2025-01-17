All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at OYO ranges from ₹6.84M per year for 4b to ₹14.19M per year for 5a. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹8.51M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OYO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Engineering Manager
₹6.84M
₹6.36M
₹0
₹482K
Director
₹14.19M
₹7.42M
₹5.26M
₹1.5M
AVP
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***