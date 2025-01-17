Software Engineer compensation in India at OYO ranges from ₹1.36M per year for 3a to ₹4.14M per year for 4b. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.42M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OYO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE I
₹1.36M
₹1.35M
₹3.8K
₹0
SDE II
₹2.91M
₹2.55M
₹316K
₹37.3K
SDE III
₹4.14M
₹4.14M
₹0
₹0
Principal SDE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***