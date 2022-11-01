← Company Directory
OxFORD Asset Management
OxFORD Asset Management Salaries

OxFORD Asset Management's median salary is $292,985 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OxFORD Asset Management. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$293K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OxFORD Asset Management is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $292,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OxFORD Asset Management is $292,985.

