Owlet Care
Owlet Care Salaries

Owlet Care's salary ranges from $123,380 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $226,125 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Owlet Care. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
$159K
Software Engineer
$226K
Software Engineering Manager
$187K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Technical Program Manager
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Owlet Care is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Owlet Care is $173,201.

