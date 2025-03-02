← Company Directory
Owkin
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Owkin Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in France package at Owkin totals €67.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Owkin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Owkin
Data Scientist
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€67.7K
Level
-
Base
€67.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Owkin?

€149K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28K+ (sometimes €280K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Owkin in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €83,334. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Owkin for the Data Scientist role in France is €67,718.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Owkin

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources