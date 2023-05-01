Company Directory
Overtime
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Overtime that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Overtime is a disruptive sports league company that targets the next generation of sports fans and athletes globally. It owns and operates OTE in basketball and OT7 in football, leveraging digital-first content across its network of accounts to engage its community of over 70 million fans and followers. Its business model is driven by sponsorships, brand relationships, e-commerce, licensing, and media rights. Overtime is backed by several investors, including Liberty Media Corporation, Andreessen Horowitz, and 40+ NBA and NFL stars.

    https://overtime.tv
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Overtime

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources