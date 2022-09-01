← Company Directory
OverDrive
Top Insights
    OverDrive distributes digital content and delivers secure management, DRM protection and download fulfillment services for publishers.OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. We are dedicated to “a world enlightened by reading” by delivering the industry’s largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a growing network of 40,000 libraries and schools in 70 countries. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.comWe are a Certified B Corporation, a growing global movement of people using business as a force for good™. OverDrive earned this certification for the company’s commitment to social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. OverDrive is proud to be a certified B Corp and to celebrate everything we stand for: Empowering communities with our services, supporting literacy and creating reading happiness; supporting initiatives that offer work-life balance for our employees; and incorporating work practices and business policies that strengthen and preserve our environment for future generations.

    overdrive.com
    1986
    420
