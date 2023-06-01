← Company Directory
Ovation.io
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ovation.io that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ovation provides high-quality genomic data for the life sciences industry to support precision medicine. Their consented genomic data is linked to diverse, longitudinal phenotypic data at scale, allowing researchers to identify and validate biomarkers, discover new targets, and understand resistance mechanisms in various populations. Their cloud-based LIMS system enables clinical labs to adopt innovative molecular tests and transform samples into valuable research-grade data across various disease areas.

    http://ovation.io
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    63
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ovation.io

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources