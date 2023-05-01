← Company Directory
OvationCXM
    OvationCXM is a CXM company that helps businesses and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences with complete visibility and precise control. Their CXMEngine platform includes pre-built CRM connectors, customer journey orchestration and automation tools, ecosystem aggregation, knowledge delivery, and integrated communication solutions. OvationCXM delivers simplicity at a massive scale, streamlining CXM efforts at every customer touchpoint. They are headquartered in Tiburon, California, with a nationwide remote workforce and are backed by several venture capital firms.

    http://www.ovationcxm.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

