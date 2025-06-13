← Company Directory
Outschool
Outschool Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United States at Outschool ranges from $156K to $218K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Outschool's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

$169K - $196K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$156K$169K$196K$218K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Outschool, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Outschool in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,222. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Outschool for the Data Scientist role in United States is $155,873.

