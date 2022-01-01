← Company Directory
Outschool
Outschool Salaries

Outschool's salary ranges from $105,470 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $199,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Outschool. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$182K
Sales
$105K
Software Engineer
$149K

Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Outschool, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Outschool is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Outschool is $165,678.

