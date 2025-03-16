All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Czech Republic at Outreach totals CZK 3.29M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 3.19M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Outreach's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L3
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L4
CZK 3.29M
CZK 2.3M
CZK 900K
CZK 88.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Outreach, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)