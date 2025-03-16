← Company Directory
Outreach
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Outreach Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Czech Republic at Outreach totals CZK 3.29M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 3.19M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Outreach's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L3
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L4
CZK 3.29M
CZK 2.3M
CZK 900K
CZK 88.8K
CZK 3.65M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Outreach, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Outreach in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 4,717,647. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Outreach for the Software Engineering Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 2,725,254.

Other Resources