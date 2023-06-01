← Company Directory
Outer Cape Health Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Outer Cape Health Services that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Outer Cape Health Services is a non-profit organization with three community health center locations and pharmacies on Cape Cod. They provide healthcare and social services to all who live in or visit the eight outermost towns of Cape Cod. They serve nearly 17,000 patients per year and offer primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, pharmacy, WIC, and insurance enrollment assistance. They are affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centers and partners with Cape Cod Healthcare. They are the largest non-governmental employer in their service area with nearly 200 employees. They offer a Total Rewards Employee Package including competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and various insurance options.

    outercape.org
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Outer Cape Health Services

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources