← Company Directory
OTP Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company

OTP Bank Salaries

OTP Bank's salary ranges from $11,812 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Uzbekistan at the low-end to $156,683 for a Data Science Manager in Russia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OTP Bank. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $34.5K
Business Analyst
$11.8K
Business Development
$25.4K
Data Science Manager
$157K
Data Scientist
$17.1K
Financial Analyst
$81.6K
Solution Architect
$85.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OTP Bank is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,683. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OTP Bank is $34,475.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OTP Bank

Related Companies

  • Google
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources