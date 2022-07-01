← Company Directory
Otonomo
    Otonomo, provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, is positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. We fuel an ecosystem of automotive manufacturers, fleets and mobility service providers. Our vehicle data marketplace is a neutral intermediary between data providers and data consumers, providing secure, direct and equal data access to rich, harmonized vehicle data which in turn is accelerating innovation of valuable services for drivers, smart cities and the transportation sector as a whole. Daily, our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points from over 40 million connected vehicles from across the globe.

    http://otonomo.io
    2015
    210
    $10M-$50M
