Otava
    About

    Otava is a global leader of secure, compliant hybrid cloud and IT solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. The company's tagline, 'Expect Exceptional,'​ is a reflection of Otava's mission to deliver clients and partners an experience that truly rises above all others. Their network of 12 data centers and cloud nodes protect mission critical applications to ensure they are always available, secure and comply with government and industry regulations. Backed by independent HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 audits, Otava delivers exceptional experiences for companies in need of a strategic IT partner.

    http://www.otava.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

