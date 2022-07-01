Osmo is an award-winning accelerated learning system that is changing the way children interact with games. Osmo games combine physical interactions with digital experiences to make learning fun.Osmo was recently acquired by Byju’s, a highly successful company focused on making learning fun. This puts Osmo in a unique position, still acting as a small company, but with the backing and resources of a much larger one. Byju’s has recently raised $540 million and was valued at over $10.5 billion.Osmo is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.