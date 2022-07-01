OSARO is AI for industrial automation. In essence, OSARO’s software enables industrial robots to perform diverse tasks in a wide range of environments. OSARO is transitioning the industry from static robotic systems into dynamic solutions.PRODUCTSOSARO Pick is a full suite of machine-learning software, which automates piece picking for distribution centers. Our proprietary system recognizes objects and controls the movement during the picking process.OSARO Vision is a stand alone solution that recognizes products for factory automation. OSARO Vision is an application of flexible software that can be integrated into any robotic system and licensed to large providers and/or their subcontractors.The demand for warehouse automation technology is increasing due to the convergence of several factors: the rapid shift to a competitive online shopping business, high capital costs coupled with growing labor shortages around fulfillment centers worldwide, and the acknowledgement of the maturity of technology to safely and cost-effectively create and sustain smart factories.Our markets are global and include e-commerce fulfillment and materials handling ($180B market); industrial robotics ($20B market); retail, health and beauty products, apparel, electronics and we are testing applications in the food processing and distribution industry, as well as automotive assembly - trillion dollar markets. Our business model is to work directly with warehouse technology providers to accelerate systems integration. And, as we are a software provider, once the robotic hardware is procured, our vision and control systems can be up and running in hours.OSARO employs a diverse & talented team of experts in the specialized field of machine and deep learning. Our core values are integrity, responsibility, focus on continuous learning, speed and determination and kirei, a Japanese kanji meaning brilliant. Our team is dedicated to building these core values into our products.