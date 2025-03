OrthoIndy is a highly respected orthopedic practice in the Midwest, with over 70 physicians providing bone, joint, spine, and muscle care from more than 10 locations. They also provide care to sports teams and local schools. OrthoIndy Hospital is the most technologically advanced facility for orthopedics in the Midwest, with a focus on patient safety, satisfaction, and outcomes. They have received multiple awards for customer satisfaction. For more information, visit OrthoIndy.com.