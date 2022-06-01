Orthofix Medical Inc. began in a small farmhouse in Verona Italy in 1980 when orthopedic researcher Giovanni De Bastiani recognized the bone’s natural repair capability, a concept he called “dynamization.” With that in mind, he created the first external fixation device. Today, Orthofix has grown to more than 1,200 employees with locations in the U.S., Italy, Germany, France, the U.K., Brazil, and Australia. Our products help patients in more than 70 countries around the world. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, the company has two strategic business units: Spine and Orthopedics. Orthofix products are widely distributed via the company's sales representatives and distributors. In addition, Orthofix is collaborating on research and development activities with leading clinical organizations such as MTF Biologics, the Orthopedic Research and Education Foundation, and the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.​ Orthofix makes a difference in the lives of others by providing our surgeon customers with innovative medical devices to meet the needs of their patients. Every day we are optimizing our operations, improving efficiencies, and examining our systems to provide the best support possible to our representatives, surgeons and patients.