ORPC
    ORPC is a global leader in marine renewable energy technology, providing sustainable energy solutions that combat climate change. They generate clean energy from free-flowing tides and rivers, initially focusing on solving the problem of high cost, environmentally-risky diesel power generation in remote islanded communities. ORPC has built, operated and delivered power to a utility grid from an MRE tidal project, and to a local microgrid from an MRE river project. They work with local partners and create local economic opportunities, and have developed a globally respected knowledge database of fisheries and marine life interaction with their power systems. ORPC is pursuing strategic and financial partnerships to expand their operations worldwide.

    http://www.orpc.co
    2004
    122
    $10M-$50M
