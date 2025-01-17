← Company Directory
Orion Innovation
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

Orion Innovation Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Romania at Orion Innovation ranges from RON 323K to RON 458K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Orion Innovation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 366K - RON 434K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 323KRON 366KRON 434KRON 458K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Orion Innovation?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Orion Innovation in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 458,057. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orion Innovation for the Product Designer role in Romania is RON 322,631.

