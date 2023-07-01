← Company Directory
OriginClear
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about OriginClear that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    OriginClear, Inc. is a global provider of water treatment solutions. They offer licensing of their Electro Water Separation technology for cleaning up wastewater, as well as Advanced Oxidation technology for removing microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures water treatment systems for various applications. They provide services such as maintenance contracts and equipment rentals, and also offer prefabricated water transport and treatment products. OriginClear, Inc. was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and was founded in 2007. They are based in Clearwater, Florida.

    originclear.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for OriginClear

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources