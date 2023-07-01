OriginClear, Inc. is a global provider of water treatment solutions. They offer licensing of their Electro Water Separation technology for cleaning up wastewater, as well as Advanced Oxidation technology for removing microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures water treatment systems for various applications. They provide services such as maintenance contracts and equipment rentals, and also offer prefabricated water transport and treatment products. OriginClear, Inc. was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and was founded in 2007. They are based in Clearwater, Florida.