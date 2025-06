Origin is an American brand that produces workwear, streetwear, and fightwear in their Maine-based factories. They are known for making heirloom quality, durable goods and are the first brand to manufacture footwear in Franklin County Maine in 30 years. Origin was founded in 2011 and has since expanded their product offerings to include apparel, denim jeans, outerwear, footwear, and JOCKO FUEL nutritional supplements.