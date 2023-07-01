The Organic Trade Association (OTA) is a membership-based business association for the organic industry in North America. They focus on organic agriculture and products, staying informed on issues affecting organic trade and taking action on behalf of their members. OTA connects members to market trends, industry news, regulatory and legislative advocacy, and consumer education resources. They represent businesses across the organic supply chain and work to develop markets, protect organic standards, and foster consumer confidence in the organic label. OTA has been influential in shaping the regulatory and market environment for organic products since 1985.