← Company Directory
Orbital Energy Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Orbital Energy Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Orbital Energy Group provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the US and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities, and offers emergency restoration services. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries, enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries, and telecommunication services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction.

    orbitalenergygroup.com
    Website
    1984
    Year Founded
    1,329
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Orbital Energy Group

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources