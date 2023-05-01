← Company Directory
Orbit
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Orbit Salaries

Orbit's salary ranges from $49,799 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $184,075 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Orbit. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Chief of Staff
$184K
Software Engineer
$49.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$171K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Orbit is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orbit is $170,850.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Orbit

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Square
  • Google
  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources