OraSure Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices globally. Its products include COVID-19 rapid tests, HIV tests, drug testing systems, genomic products, microbiome collection products, and other diagnostic products. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.