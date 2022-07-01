← Company Directory
Orano Med
    Based on an R&D program started in 2005, Orano Med has developed new processes for producing high-purity lead-212 (Pb-212), a rare radioactive isotope. Lead-212 is currently at the heart of promising projects in nuclear medicine to develop new treatments against cancer. The innovative approach, known as targeted alpha therapy (TAT), recognizes and destroys cancer cells while limiting the impact on nearby healthy cells.Macrocyclics, Inc., an Orano Med company, is the global leader in high performance chelating agent technology, offering a broad range of services and products. For more information please visit www.macrocyclics.com.

    oranomed.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
