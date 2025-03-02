← Company Directory
Orange
Orange Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in France package at Orange totals €51.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Orange's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Orange
Solution Architect
Lille, NO, France
€51.1K
L1
€51.1K
€0
€0
5 Years
8 Years
What are the career levels at Orange?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Orange in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €107,884. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orange for the Solution Architect role in France is €51,055.

