Software Engineer compensation in India at Optym ranges from ₹2.34M per year for Software Engineer to ₹4.19M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optym's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹2.34M
₹2.14M
₹81.9K
₹122K
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹4.19M
₹3.84M
₹100K
₹258K
