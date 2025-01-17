← Company Directory
Optym
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Optym Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Armenia at Optym ranges from AMD 1.29M to AMD 1.88M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optym's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 1.47M - AMD 1.7M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 1.29MAMD 1.47MAMD 1.7MAMD 1.88M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Optym?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Optym in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 1,876,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optym for the Product Manager role in Armenia is AMD 1,293,173.

