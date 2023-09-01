← Company Directory
Optus
Optus Salaries

Optus's salary ranges from $42,813 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $135,450 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Optus. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $91.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$114K
Graphic Designer
$84.7K
Marketing
$109K
Marketing Operations
$135K
Product Manager
$105K
Program Manager
$132K
Sales
$42.8K
Solution Architect
$96.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Optus is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optus is $105,023.

