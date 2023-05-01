← Company Directory
Option Care Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Option Care Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Option Care Health provides home and alternate site infusion services in the US for a range of acute and chronic conditions, including heart failure, cancer, Crohn's disease, and neurological disorders. They offer anti-infective therapies, parenteral and enteral nutrition support, immunoglobulin infusion therapies, and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders. The company also provides nursing services and treatments for pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. Option Care Health is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

    https://optioncarehealth.com
    Website
    1979
    Year Founded
    7,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Option Care Health

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources