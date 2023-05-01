Option Care Health provides home and alternate site infusion services in the US for a range of acute and chronic conditions, including heart failure, cancer, Crohn's disease, and neurological disorders. They offer anti-infective therapies, parenteral and enteral nutrition support, immunoglobulin infusion therapies, and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders. The company also provides nursing services and treatments for pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. Option Care Health is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.