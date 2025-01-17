← Company Directory
Optimizely
Optimizely Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Optimizely ranges from AED 510K to AED 714K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optimizely's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 552K - AED 642K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 510KAED 552KAED 642KAED 714K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Optimizely?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Optimizely in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 713,997. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optimizely for the Sales role in United Arab Emirates is AED 509,998.

