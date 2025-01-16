← Company Directory
Optimizely
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Optimizely Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Hungary at Optimizely ranges from HUF 33.87M to HUF 49.34M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optimizely's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 38.88M - HUF 44.32M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 33.87MHUF 38.88MHUF 44.32MHUF 49.34M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Optimizely?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Optimizely in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 49,336,461. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optimizely for the Marketing Operations role in Hungary is HUF 33,866,554.

Other Resources