Optimizely
Optimizely Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Bangladesh at Optimizely ranges from BDT 812K to BDT 1.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optimizely's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

BDT 879K - BDT 1.02M
United States
BDT 812KBDT 879KBDT 1.02MBDT 1.14M
What are the career levels at Optimizely?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Optimizely in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 1,136,612. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optimizely for the Data Scientist role in Bangladesh is BDT 811,866.

