← Company Directory
Optibus
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Optibus that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Optibus’ vision is to be the modern operating system for mass transportation.Optibus is an end-to-end, cross-functional software platform for transportation planning, scheduling, rostering, and operations.Founded in 2014, transportation agencies and operators in over 1,000 cities worldwide trust Optibus to increase efficiency and ridership, improve service quality, promote transportation equity, reduce emissions and costs, and modernize their operations. Our platform enables operators and agencies to plan and analyze better routes, schedules, rosters, and much more.Optibus is a cloud-native solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced optimization algorithms that are revolutionizing the transportation industry across the globe. Optibus has been recognized as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum for its role in transforming the transportation industry, promoting equity, sustainability, and smart cities. Learn more: www.optibus.com

    http://www.optibus.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    310
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Optibus

    Related Companies

    • GCOM
    • Phase2
    • Grabango
    • ProfitWell
    • Thycotic
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources