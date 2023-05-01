← Company Directory
Opsens
    Opsens Inc. is a Canadian company that develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. It operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial, and offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products. The company serves various markets, including energy, aerospace and defense, industrial and laboratory, smart structure health monitoring, geotechnical, and power electronics and semiconductors. It sells its products through a network of distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Japan, Canada, and internationally.

    http://opsens.com
    2003
    126
    $10M-$50M
