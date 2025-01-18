← Company Directory
Opn
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Bangkok Metro Region

Opn Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Bangkok Metro Region

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package at Opn totals THB 734K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Opn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Opn
Software Engineer
Bangkok, BM, Thailand
Total per year
THB 734K
Level
Middle
Base
THB 734K
Stock (/yr)
THB 0
Bonus
THB 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Opn?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Opn in Bangkok Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 1,925,944. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Opn for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Bangkok Metro Region is THB 734,381.

