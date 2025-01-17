← Company Directory
Opn
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Bangkok Metro Region

Opn Software Engineer Salaries in Bangkok Metro Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package at Opn totals THB 1.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Opn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Opn
Software Engineer
Bangkok, BM, Thailand
Total per year
THB 1.33M
Level
Software Engineer
Base
THB 1.33M
Stock (/yr)
THB 0
Bonus
THB 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Opn?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Opn in Bangkok Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 2,956,968. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Opn for the Software Engineer role in Bangkok Metro Region is THB 1,330,526.

Other Resources